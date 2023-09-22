'Women Can Now Contribute More Significantly': Anurag Thakur On Quota Bill

Anurag Thakur thanked parties across the political aisle for extending their support.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the women's reservation Bill cleared his last legislative hurdle in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said he has done in 9 years what others couldn't do in three decades.

After its passage in the Lok Sabha with a brute majority on Wednesday, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' aced the legislative test in the Upper House on Thursday, with 214 members voting in support and none against.

Stepping out of the new Parliament building after the quota Bill for women was declared to have passed the legislative test with flying colours, Mr Thakur thanked parties across the political aisle for extending their support for this historic piece of legislation.

"I want to thank PM Modi firstly and all political parties that voted for this Bill. PM Modi has accomplished what no other leader or government could in the last 30 years," Mr Thakur told ANI.

"We are in the Amrit Kaal. The country is coursing through its golden phase in which women can now contribute more significantly to nation-building. They can also engage more deeply in policy-making and the welfare of the poor. They will now have a bigger and more prominent role to play in taking the country to new heights. The 33-per cent reservation that this Bill provides will ensure their active participation in our legislative processes. Modi-ji has done what nobody could in 30 years. It is not for no reason that people say 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' (Nothing is impossible when PM Modi is there)," Mr Thakur said.

Following the passage of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

Women members from both Houses of Parliament, including PT Usha, and Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Smriti Irani, were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.

He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

“All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)