Mehul Choksi A 'Crook', 'Will Be Extradited To India': Antigua PM

Mehul Choksi is wanted in India in the Rs. 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and "will be extradited back to India", said the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda where the diamond trader has taken citizenship. Antigua - among the many tax havens in the Caribbean - has no extradition treaty with India.

"I can assure you that he will be ultimately deported after exhausting all his appeals. He will be extradited back to India to face whatever charges against him. It is just a matter of time," Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda told news agency ANI in New York.

Mehul Choksi - wanted in India in the Rs. 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam - was granted citizenship in the Caribbean nation in January 2018.

"Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he does not add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals. Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate," Mr Browne told ANI.

Mehul Choksi left India in January last year. Six months later, it became known that he had taken Antigua citizenship. The process was completed two months before the scam surfaced in February and he was investigated, which was why when Antigua asked India to give details of cases against him, he got a clean chit.

The 59-year-old had refused to return to India, saying he fears "mob lynching".

India had cancelled the passports of both Choksi and Nirav Modi in February, after investigators uncovered the huge loan fraud at PNB. Nirav Modi was arrested on March 20 in UK and has been in Her Majesty's Prison Wandsworth, one of the largest prisons in Western Europe.

