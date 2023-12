Anti-terror raids are being held across several locations in Maharashtra allegedly in the ISIS terror module case. The National Investigating Agency is raiding another place in Karnataka too.

The 40 different places being raided in Maharashtra include Thane, Pune, Mira Bhayandar. Most of these places are in Thane Rural (31) and Thane city (9). In Pune, two places are being raided and one in Mira Bhayandar.

Some people have been detained during the raid.