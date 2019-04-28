Raids In Kerala Amid Probe Against ISIS Unit, 3 Suspects Questioned

NIA officials recovered a number of devices such as mobile phones, SIM cards (Representational)

Three residents of Kerala are being questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of a probe against alleged ISIS terrorists responsible for the April 21 bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.

According to sources, they were taken into custody after the probe agency conducted raids at their residences in Kasaragod and Palakkad districts.

The three, who are said to have been in contact with the main accused in the blasts, are currently being questioned by NIA officials.

According to a press release, NIA officials recovered a number of devices such as mobile phones, phone SIM cards, memory chips, pen drives and handwritten notes in Arabic and Malayalam from their possession. DVDs of religious speeches and books authored by controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik were also found in their residences.

