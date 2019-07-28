Anti-Terror Agency Raids 4 Places In J&K Over Cross-Border Terror Funding

The NIA is raiding four places in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on terror-funding case

Officers of the National Investigation Agency are going from door-to-door at four places in a raid as part of a wider crackdown on cross-border terror funding in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, sources said today.

Some homes are being searched, sources said.

Weeks after taking charge as Home Minister, Amit Shah had last month said the centre would intensify the crackdown on cross-border terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, the NIA brought hardline separatist leader Masarat Alam from a Jammu and Kashmir prison to Delhi to question him in a terror funding case.

Masarat Alam along with separatists Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah are accused in a terror case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, who is living in Pakistan.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet in 2018 against 12 people, including Hafiz Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities on the valley.

