Anti-Drugs Agency NCB's Team Attacked By Mob During Raid In Mumbai

A team from the Goregaon Police station in suburban Mumbai arrived at the spot (Representational)

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau -- which has been investigating the use and supply of drugs in the film industry -- was on Sunday attacked by a mob during an operation. According to the anti-drugs agency sources, the team was attacked by around 50-60 people during a raid at the property of an alleged drugs supplier in Mumbai's Goregaon. Two officials were injured in the attack.

The Zonal Director of the anti-drugs agency, Sameer Wankhede, was leading the operation along with five officers from the agency when a 20-year-old peddler, identified as Carry Mendes, was intercepted and LSD (a banned substance) was recovered from him.

The incident took place near the Goregaon railway station and the NCB officers were acting on specific tip-off, sources said.

During the scuffle that took place as the team tried to arrest the alleged drug peddler, Mr Wankhede sustained minor injuries.

A team from the Goregaon Police station in suburban Mumbai arrived at the spot and tackled the mob. Three people were arrested by the police on charges of assaulting government servant and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.

A case has been registered at the Goregaon police station and the matter is being investigated, police officials confirmed.

Over the last few months, the anti-drugs agency has been going after drug peddlers in Maharashtra's capital. Several personalities from the film industry have been questioned in connection with the case.

The latest film industry personality to be questioned was actor Arjun Rampal. His partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the agency earlier this month. Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades, was arrested in connection with an anti-drugs case.

Comedian Bharti Singh was also arrested on Saturday while her husband was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of banned substances. The couple's house was searched and 86.5 grams of ganja was found, the agency had said.

Today, a magistrate's court in Mumbai granted them bail.