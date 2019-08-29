Another Rajasthan Royal Claims To Be Lord Ram's Descendant

Maharaja Raghuveer Singh Deora is a Padma Shri awardee.

Soon after erstwhile royals of the Jaipur and Mewar kingdoms claimed to be the descendants of Lord Ram, the ex-royal of Sirohi, who is a Padma Shri awardee for his contribution in the field of history, has also come forward claiming to be a descendant of the Hindu god.

According to Sirohi's former Maharaja Raghuveer Singh Deora, "Rajasthan is the land of descendants of Lord Ram (Yeh Shri Ram ke vanshajon ki karma bhoomi hai)."

"We are ready to give all the proof in this reference to court if it asks us for the same. We have a list of around 100 descendants of Shri Ram," he added.

Replying to a recent query of the Supreme Court on the matter, Jaipur princess and Member of Parliament from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari had said that erstwhile royals of Jaipur are descendants of Lord Ram. Thereafter, erstwhile Mewar royal Arvind Singh Mewar also voiced his support for this claim.

Now, noted historian Raghuveer Singh Deora has claimed that Lord Ram's brother Laxman had a great grandson, Malav, who established Moolsthan - present Multan in Pakistan. "This was the capital and we are the descendants," he said.

"If we calculate the years of war between Malav and Sikandar, we are his 100th descendants", he added.

According to Maharaja Raghuveer Singh Deora, after Malav came the lineage of Vikramaditya and Chandragupta Maurya. In 1228, they were known as Chauhans and now are called Deoras.

Raghuveer Singh Deora has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to historical studies. He is a gold medalist in History from Rajasthan University.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.