Another Illegal Property Of UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari Demolished: Official

In an ongoing campaign to take down illegal properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Mau district administration on Saturday pulled down the boundary wall of a godown constructed on panchayat land in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Mr Ansari is a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Mau.

The godown was constructed in the name of Mr Ansari's wife and three other partners in village Raini and the land belonged to the panchayat.

Another person who had been occupying the land illegally has also been removed, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said.

The land had been under illegal possession for a long time and it has been cleared on Saturday, he said.

On Friday, an illegal slaughterhouse of one of Mr Ansari's aides was demolished by the district administration, while two buildings in the possession of Mr Ansari's family were demolished in Lucknow's posh Dalibagh on Thursday.

The state government recently seized properties Mr Ansari's aides and also suspended arms licences of four of his aides in Ghazipur.