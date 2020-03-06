Another Gurgaon Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Thailand, Malaysia Trip

A passenger travelling in a crowded metro wears a face mask in the wake of the recent coronavirus (File)

The coronavirus scare deepened here with another MNC employee being found positive for the disease, officials said on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer BK Rajora said that the patient, a 29-year-old man had returned from Thailand and Malaysia last month.

"After his return from Thailand, he rejoined the office located in Udyog Vihar on February 7 but was sent on leave. He stayed in the office for just two hours and returned home to Delhi's Uttam Nagar. We had quarantined him and taken his blood sample as soon as we learnt about his foreign journey. His report came in today from Pune and he was found Covid-19 positive," he said.

"After the report, we immediately alerted the Union Health Ministry and took him to the isolated ward in the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi," Mr Rajora added.

"As the victim met some of the colleges in his office, we have also identified them taken to isolated wards under close observation of expert doctors. They will be discharged only after their reports come," the CMO said.

"Our Delhi counterparts also taking care of victim's father, mother, wife and children. They are also under isolation and blood samples have been taken for lab test," Mr Rajora added.

This is the second case of a coronavirus infected patient in Gurugram. Besides, 14 infected Italian tourists are also admitted in the city's top hospital.