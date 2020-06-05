Another Gujarat Congress MLA Resigns Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls, Third In 3 Days

Congress MLA Brijesh Merja resigned today, both from the assembly as well as the Congress

Ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat on June 19, Congress MLA Brijesh Merja resigned today from the assembly membership.

The Assembly secretariat confirmed that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of Mr Merja, who was elected from Morbi constituency.

He has become the third Congress legislator to resign in the last three days.

Before resigning as an MLA, Mr Merja also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Two other Congress MLAs, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary, resigned on Wednesday evening, Mr Trivedi had said on Thursday.

Mr Merja is the eight Congress MLA to resign from the assembly membership since March.



