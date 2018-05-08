"Another Girl We Have Failed": Rahul Gandhi Slams Jharkhand Police On Teen's Rape

Rahul Gandhi said the rape and brutal murder of the young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left him stunned and angry.

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed anger on the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand and slammed the state police for not acting quickly, while adding that the "nation had failed another girl".

"In Jharkhand, the rape and brutal murder of a young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left me stunned and angry. Her death is a tragedy."
 
"The police were informed of the rape but didn't act quickly enough," tweeted Mr Gandhi attaching an news story with a headline "Jharkhand Teen, Raped And Killed, Paid Price For Going To Panchayat First".

"As a nation, this is yet another girl we have failed," he added.

The main accused in the rape and murder of the 17-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday.

