'Another Girl We Have Failed': Rahul Gandhi Slams Jharkhand Police On Teen's Rape

Rahul Gandhi slammed the state police for not acting quickly (File)

In Jharkhand, the rape and brutal murder of a young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left me stunned and angry.



Her death is a tragedy. The police were informed of the rape but didn’t act quickly enough.



As a nation, this is yet another girl we have failed. https://t.co/wkTedrOwz0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed anger on the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand and slammed the state police for not acting quickly, while adding that the "nation had failed another girl"."In Jharkhand, the rape and brutal murder of a young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left me stunned and angry. Her death is a tragedy.""The police were informed of the rape but didn't act quickly enough," tweeted Mr Gandhi attaching an news story with a headline "Jharkhand Teen, Raped And Killed, Paid Price For Going To Panchayat First". "As a nation, this is yet another girl we have failed," he added.The main accused in the rape and murder of the 17-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday.