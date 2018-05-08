'Another Girl We Have Failed': Rahul Gandhi Slams Jharkhand Police On Teen's Rape

"In Jharkhand, the rape and brutal murder of a young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left me stunned and angry. Her death is a tragedy."
Her death is a tragedy. The police were informed of the rape but didn’t act quickly enough.
As a nation, this is yet another girl we have failed. https://t.co/wkTedrOwz0
The main accused in the rape and murder of the 17-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday.