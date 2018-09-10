Another Convicted In 2007 Hyderabad Twin Blasts, Sentencing Soon Of All 3

The blast at open air theatre in Hyderabad's Lumbini Park left 12 people dead and 21 wounded

A prison court convicted today Tariq Anjum for sheltering the accused in the Hyderabad twin blasts conspiracy case of August 2007. The blasts left 44 people dead and 60 injured.



On September 4, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, a 36-year-old computer shop owner from Pune and Md Akbar Ismail Chawdari, a 35-year-old, who used to repair mobile phones in Pune were found guilty.

The quantum of punishment for all three convicts will likely be pronounced later in the day at the Cherlapally prison court.

Two others, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammad Sadiq Israr Shaik, were acquitted in the case for lack of evidence. But they will remain in jail as they face charges in some other cases in Maharashtra.



Three other accused, Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Amir Reza Khan, have not been arrested yet.



While the prosecution will seek capital punishment for the defence counsels said they will challenge the verdict in the High Court.



On August 25, 2007, two synchronised blasts at Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, had killed 32 people and left scores injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 were wounded.