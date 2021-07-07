Another Accused 'Shot On Leg' While Escaping Police Custody In Assam

The accused attempted to escape from the lawful custody of Kamrup police near Rani (Representational)

A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that shooting at criminals "should be the pattern" if they attempt to escape from custody, another incident took place in the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday taking the number of such incidents to over 10 since June 1.

The accused Lunkholal Maye, who hails from Manipur was an alleged courier of drugs in Assam and had attempted to escape when police had to open fire at him.

Maye also goes by Thungaboy or Houpe of Moreh allies.

Assam Special DGP (Law and order) GP Singh said that Maye attempted to escape from the lawful custody of Kamrup police near Rani, about 30 km away from Guwahati, and was "grievously injured" when the police used firearms to prevent him from escaping.

"He has been shifted to hospital," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

Maye was arrested with two others -- Nemneihling Mate (known as Bem Bem in peddling circles) and her husband Stephen Seiminlun Haokip -- both of whom hailed from Churachandpur district of Manipur that shares borders with the neighbouring country Myanmar. They were also arrested with 12 grams of heroin, a refined form of morphine that is extracted from opium.

According to the police records, one person died and nine others were injured in firing by the police since June 1 when the accused in each case allegedly tried to escape.

While the three alleged cattle thieves sustained injuries in a police shootout, seven others - two men accused of rape, a man arrested for drug peddling and another man arrested for kidnapping - were injured when police fired at them for allegedly trying to escape from custody.

One, Kanwaldeep Singh Sidhu, arrested in connection with kidnapping case died after police shot at him when, according to them, Sidhu tried to escape snatching police officer's service pistol.

Assam CM Sarma had on Monday said, that such shooting becomes necessary when the accused attempt to escape and that it is okay as long as police shoots on their legs.