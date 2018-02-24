Anna Hazare To Visit UP To Mobilise Support For Lokpal and Lokayukta

"The visit will be an attempt to mobilise public support for the Lokpal at national level and Lokayukta at the state level," Mr Hazare's close associate Sunil Lal informed IANS.
"Following the forthcoming March 23 Satyagrah at Delhi, Anna Hazare would be in Uttar Pradesh for two days," he added.
The legislation to have an effective Lokpal at the centre and Lokayuktas in all the states -- despite having been passed by Parliament in December 2013 -- has made little headway.
Anna Hazare will be in Lucknow on Monday and will spend the next day in Sitapur before leaving for Pune on Wednesday.