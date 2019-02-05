Anna Hazare Calls Off Fast After Devendra Fadnavis Says Demands Accepted

Anna Hazare was fasting for the past seven days.

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who had been on a hunger strike for seven days, has ended the fast after an assurance from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that his demands would be met. After ending the fast, the activist addressed the gathering at his village and said that the Maharashtra government would take a decision on his main demand -- appointment of a Lokayukta (anti-corruption watchdog)-- on February 13.

"I am happy with the talks with the CM and hence, I am calling off the strike," the activist said.

"We demanded implementation of Lokpal. And a decision on this will be taken on February 13," he added.

"For Lokayukta, a joint committee will be formed and a law will be enacted in the next assembly session in Maharashtra," he said.

Mr Fadnavis on Tuesday reached Anna Hazare's native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district in the afternoon and held talks with him.

The process of appointing Lokpal will be initiated soon, Mr Fadnavis said.

Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh and Subhash Bhamre and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan were also present during talks with Anna Hazare.

Anna Hazare began his fast demanding appointment of Lokpal at the centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers' issues.

Anna Hazare had Monday claimed that senior BJP leaders who once vehemently backed his Lokpal demand had turned ''allergic'' to it after coming to power and accused the ruling dispensation of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014.

"During my Ramlila Maidan agitation on Lokpal and Lokayukta, the entire country stood up. An atmosphere was created. That is the reason why you (BJP) came to power. Now you are betraying the people who brought you to power," Anna Hazare had said.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had extended support to the activist.

Anna Hazare, with his fasts, had galvanised the country against corruption in 2011. The agitation was backed by a number of civil society members, who later formed a political party -- AAP.