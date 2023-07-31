Minister's Big Remark After Indian Woman Marries Pak Man

Anju now has a new name in Pakistan - Fatima.

As an Indian woman crossed over to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, the Madhya Pradesh government said it suspects an "international conspiracy" behind the love saga.



Anju, who is from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, travelled to Pakistan on a month-long Visa and married her friend Nasrullah after converting to Islam last week.

A Pakistani businessman has gifted a massive swathe of land and money to Anju for "embracing Islam". "Anju travelled all along from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new married life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage," said Mohsin Khan Abbasi, CEO of a real estate firm in Pakistan.

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The way Anju was welcomed in Pakistan and handed over huge gifts raises suspicion of a possible conspiracy."

He said a probe has been ordered to ascertain if her cross-border travel and marriage to Nasrullahit's was an "international conspiracy".

The 34-year-old's husband in Rajasthan said they are not divorced yet. The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Back in Gwalior, Anju's father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, said he was "ashamed" of what his daughter did.

"The way she ran away leaving her two children and husband behind.... she did not even think of her children. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband first. She is no more (alive) for us," he said.



