Anindo Majumdar, Appointed Central Vigilance Commission Secretary

Anindo Majumdar belongs to the 1985-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Financial Commissioner of Delhi Anindo Majumdar has been appointed as Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), according to an official order issued today.

Mr Majumdar, who was the chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands before coming to Delhi, was in July, appointed financial commissioner, which is a statutory post.

The financial commissioner exercises the powers of the lieutenant governor/chief commissioner, delegated under various statutes.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Mr Majumdar's appointment as Secretary, CVC, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mr Majumdar, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, was in news in 2015 for issuing an order posting Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary on the direction of former Lt Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung.

Irked over issuance of the order, the Arvind Kejriwal government had locked the office of Mr Majumdar who was then principal secretary (services).

Mr Kejriwal had accused Ms Gamlin of trying to favour two Reliance Infra-owned discoms through a Rs. 11,000-crore loan and had claimed the Modi government wants the AAP dispensation to "fail".

Mr Majumdar was in March 2016 appointed the chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.