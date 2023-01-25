Congress's AK Antony's Son Quits Party, Cites Post On BBC Series On PM Modi

Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil, quit the party today over "intolerant calls to retract tweet" on BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

Yesterday, Anil Antony said that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would "undermine" the country's sovereignty.

His remarks come at a time when various wings of the state Congress have announced that the screening of the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Modi was that state's chief minister, will be done in the state.