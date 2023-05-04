Anil Dujana: 5 Points On UP Gangster Killed In Encounter

Dujana first came on the police radar in 2002 when he killed a man in Ghaziabad. He was booked for the murder of Harbir Singh Pehelwan in Kavi Nagar area. The gangster had 62 cases registered against him, including 18 counts of murder, and rest of robbery, extortion and land grabbing. Anil Dujana was also booked under Arms Act and National Security Act (NSA).

He became a big name in the world of crime after attacking gangster Sundar Bhati with an AK-47 rifle. The plot was hatched by Sundar's rival Naresh Bhati, also a gangster, who hired Dujana to avenge the killing of his brother. They crashed the wedding of Sundar Bhati's nephew in November 2011 and rained bullets on the gangster. Three people were killed in the incident but Bhati escaped.

A year later, Anil Dujana was arrested for the daring shootout and sent to jail. Sundar Bhati killed Dujana's brother in retaliation.

Dujana used to run his gang from jail by using his men to terrorise people. In 2019, members of the Dujana gang demanded Rs 50 lakh from a trader in Delhi. The gangster was released on bail in 2021 but he again threatened a trader on October that year and demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion money. He was summoned to court in several cases but skipped all the hearings. The UP Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 75,000 on him.