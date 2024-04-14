Key Witness Claims OJ Simpson Hired Gambino Gangsters To Kill His Ex-Wife: Report

Simpson's trial, often referred to as the ''trial of the century,'' ended with his acquittal in 1995

Former American football star and actor OJ Simpson, who was controversially cleared of double murder, died on April 10 after a battle with cancer. Once a beloved national figure, his fame turned to infamy after the savage killing of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and his friend Ron Goldman. He was put on trial for the double murder on June 12, 1994.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he managed to convince the jury of his innocence and was ultimately acquitted. However, a key police witness has come forward with a shocking revelation after staying silent for 30 years. According to the New York Post, Simpson allegedly hired goons from the Gambino mob family to kill his ex-wife

John Dunton revealed that Simpson not only orchestrated the killings but was also present at the scene of the crime. Mr Dunton claimed that he remained silent until now because of fear of reprisal from the Mafia. He also insisted that Simpson wanted to watch the murders happen.

Notably, Mr Dunto made these shocking confessions to Paul Barresi, a longtime Hollywood private detective last week.

In a recording of his conversation with Mr Barresi, Dunton can be heard saying, ''The four guys that came, they were members of the Gambino family. They were involved in all kinds of stuff. You know what the mob does. The bottom line is everything was done with OJ's direction. That's what happened.''

''He was there. I don't know what he did, but he was there. He knew these guys were going over to Nicole's house to kill her. He wanted to be there. I don't know why. I'm glad he's dead, to be honest. What he did was a horrible thing and I went through hell because of that,'' he added.

Dunton maintained that he had informed the police about what he knew at the time of the murders but demanded to remain anonymous. However, he was ultimately compelled to testify by a judge and spent time in jail for contempt of court.

Dunton also said he got a visit from a Gambino operative who made him get on his knees, then stuck a gun in his mouth and threatened his family. He said that he couldn't reveal the name of the gangster who threatened him, because he is still alive.

Simpson's trial, often referred to as the ''trial of the century,'' ended with his acquittal in 1995, despite the overwhelming public opinion against him. In 2008, he was sentenced to 33 years in jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery. He was released in 2017.

His story was turned into "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," which won multiple Emmy awards including Outstanding Limited Series.