Angry Over Returned Gifts, Karnataka Man Assaults Woman, Arrested: Police

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman following a heated argument between with over a trivial issue here, police said.

The accused, Aftab is a shopkeeper and was known to the 21-year-old victim, they said.

According to police, in her complaint, the woman alleged that she had gone to the shop to buy fruits where a heated argument ensued after which Aftab hit on her head with his hand.

Later, the woman came to the police station and claimed that Aftab was her friend and that she had gone to the shop to return gifts to him.

"Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Keshavapur police station and subsequently, the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident," Hubballi Dharwad City Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told PTI.

Speaking to the media later, the victim claimed she knew Aftab for the past two years and when she returned the gifts, he got angry and assaulted her.

"I tried to return the gifts that were given to me by Aftab. But he got upset and attacked me," she said.

Unwilling to reveal her identity, she filed a complaint alleging Aftab attacked her while she was buying fruits.

"I and Aftab have known each other for two years. He had given me some gifts. I wanted to return it. I told him that let's stop this friendship. He agreed to it. So we agreed to meet in a public place because it will be safe and when I returned the bags and all that he gifted, he got angry and he started assaulting me....I got to know him through one of my friends," she added.

