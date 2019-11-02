Angela Merkel In India LIVE Updates: German Chancellor To Meet Business Delegation Before Departing For Germany

Angela Merkel was accorded a ceremonial welcome by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in India, will meet a business delegation at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi. She will then visit the Continental Automotive Components India plant in Manesar near Delhi followed by a visit to the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station in Delhi before leaving for Germany.

Angela Merkel raised the Kashmir issue during her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, and conveyed that the "situation for the people in Kashmir is unsustainable and not good", according to German journalists accompanying her.

The German Chancellor and PM Modi signed 17 agreements during the 5th Inter Governmental Consultations held on Friday at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Angela Merkel and PM Modi for a second round of talks at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, official residence in the evening on Friday.

