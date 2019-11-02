Angela Merkel In India LIVE Updates: German Chancellor To Meet Business Delegation Before Departing For Germany

New Delhi:
Angela Merkel was accorded a ceremonial welcome by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in India, will meet a business delegation at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi. She will then visit the Continental Automotive Components India plant in Manesar near Delhi followed by a visit to the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station in Delhi before leaving for Germany.
Angela Merkel raised the Kashmir issue during her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, and conveyed that the "situation for the people in Kashmir is unsustainable and not good", according to German journalists accompanying her.
The German Chancellor and PM Modi signed 17 agreements during the 5th Inter Governmental Consultations held on Friday at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.
Angela Merkel and PM Modi for a second round of talks at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, official residence in the evening on Friday.
Angela Merkel speaks about bus sector reforms in Tamil Nadu
"We will also earmark Euros 200 million to reform bus sector in Tamil Nadu. Whoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses," Angela Merkel said, reported ANI.
Angela Merkel speaks about green urban mobility
"We have launched Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility. We have earmarked US$1 billion towards this," Angela Merkel at the meeting with the business delegation, reported ANI.
Angela Merkel praises India for its initiatives in renewable energy
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday praised India for its work in the field of renewable energy and said Berlin intends to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection including waste management and availability of pure water.
"We intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection. India has rather low CO2 footprints. The future industrial development, of course, needs to be as sustainable as possible. 74 GW of renewable energy is here in India and that something that you have reiterated and moved forward. I can congratulate you on that part," Ms Merkel said.