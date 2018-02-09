Angel Investor Mahesh Murthy Arrested For Sexual Harassment Renowned as a marketer, advertising guru, and once headed a popular music TV channel in India, Mr Murthy had, in 2000, along with some partners ventured into funding early stage start-ups for various companies across different sectors.

Mumbai: Veteran angel investor and start-up guru



"He has been arrested under various charges including molestation and sexual harassment," said Mumbai police' official spokesperson, Deputy Police Commissioner Deepak Devraj.



Mr Murthy, who is Managing Partner of Seedfund, was picked up by police from his home in Bandra west.



On December 25 last year, the Delhi-based woman entrepreneur had filed a complaint against him with the National Commission for Women, that Mr Murthy, 52, allegedly made objectionable, derogatory and obscene gestures and sexual remarks while messaging her on WhatsApp.



Later, Mr Murthy had apologised for some of his messages, but the NCW adopted a tough stand, seeking appropriate legal action since this was the second complaint of a similar nature against him. It had subsequently forwarded the complaint to Mumbai police for necessary action.



Four days, later Khar police station registered a case against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act and started investigations into the matter.



