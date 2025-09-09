All About India's Longest Cantilever Glass Bridge, Set To Be Opened In Andhra

Visakhapatnam is all set to welcome you to an exciting and adventurous project - the longest cantilever glass bridge in India. A unique structure atop Kailasagiri, built under the supervision of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), promises breathtaking vistas and an exhilarating experience.

Built at Rs 7 crore, measuring 55 metres, it breaks the record held by Kerala's Vagamon Glass Bridge, which is 38 metres. Reportedly, three layers of 40 mm-thick tempered laminated German glass panels, supported by about 40 tonnes of manufactured steel, make up the transparent walkway.

Safety is at the forefront of its design. The glass can hold more than 100 people and support loads of 500 kg per square metre. But visitors will be admitted in a batch of 40 people to guarantee a secure, crowd-friendly experience.

The structure can withstand winds of up to 250 km/h and cyclonic forces. This is a crucial safety feature in a coastal city that often experiences storms like Cyclone Hudhud. Reiterating safety considerations, the hardened glass is reportedly designed to withstand even hammer smashes.

The bridge, which rises roughly 862 feet (around 262 metres) above sea level, provides breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal, the skyline of Vizag, and hilly terrain. The cantilever architecture provides a sense of floating above the scenery.

The initiative of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu represents a greater drive to upgrade Vizag's tourism infrastructure. In addition to this attraction, a 55-foot Trishul structure, valued at Rs 5.5 crore, has been proposed to be built atop Kailasagiri. It is built of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP), known for its durability and resistance to weather.

With technical assistance from Bharat Mata Ventures of Kerala, which is known for constructing the Vagamon Glass Bridge in the state, SSM Shipping and Logistics of Visakhapatnam has undertaken the project on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The glass bridge is expected to become a new landmark for Visakhapatnam and attract tourists from all over India when it opens to the public on September 25.