Andhra Pradesh Train Accident LIVE Updates: 9 Killed, 40 Injured As 2 Trains Collide In Andhra

Nine people were killed and 40 injured on Sunday when two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh, said police, months after the horrific three-train collision in Odisha that killed over 280.

"Till now 40 people have been injured. 32 have been shifted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. 1 in Vishaka NRI Hospital, 2 in Medicover Hospital. 4 are in critical condition. All the injured are from Andhra Pradesh", Vizianagaram District administration said.

A special passenger train going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa had stopped on tracks between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala because of no signal when the Vizag-Raigad passenger train rammed it, derailing three coaches.

Railways sources said the tragedy was a result of human error, adding that signalling was not noticed by loco pilot.

Oct 30, 2023 06:49 (IST) #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh train accident: Visuals of the rescue operations.



"SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working...Right now 6-8 casualties are there...More than 30 people are injured...The rescue efforts are on...: Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad pic.twitter.com/Ke7mqf9Wlf - ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Oct 30, 2023 06:48 (IST) #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh train accident: Rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district.



"As per the data, 9 casualties are there and 29 people have been injured...," says Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway. pic.twitter.com/N3adqmASxx - ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023