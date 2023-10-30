Andhra Pradesh Train Accident LIVE Updates: 9 Killed, 40 Injured As 2 Trains Collide In Andhra

Amaravati:
Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Updates: Railways sources said the tragedy was a result of human error.
Nine people were killed and 40 injured on Sunday when two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh, said police, months after the horrific three-train collision in Odisha that killed over 280.
"Till now 40 people have been injured. 32 have been shifted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. 1 in Vishaka NRI Hospital, 2 in Medicover Hospital. 4 are in critical condition. All the injured are from Andhra Pradesh", Vizianagaram District administration said.
A special passenger train going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa had stopped on tracks between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala because of no signal when the Vizag-Raigad passenger train rammed it, derailing three coaches.
Railways sources said the tragedy was a result of human error, adding that signalling was not noticed by loco pilot.
Here are the live updates on Andhra Pradesh Train Accident:
- Nine people were killed and 40 injured on Sunday when two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh, said police, months after the horrific three-train collision in Odisha that killed over 280.
- The district administration has updated the injury figures to 40.
- A special passenger train going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa had stopped on tracks between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala because of no signal when the Vizag-Raigad passenger train rammed it, derailing three coaches.
- Pictures from the site showed the derailed coaches and people crowding around.
- Railways sources said the tragedy was a result of human error, adding that signalling was not noticed by loco pilot.
- War room in Delhi railway ministry is monitoring the situation, the Railways source added.
- The East Coast Railway has released helpline numbers.