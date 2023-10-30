13 Dead, 40 Injured In Andhra Train Accident, Rescue Ops On: 10 Points

The accident occurred between two passenger trains on the Howrah-Chennai line last evening in Vizianagaram district. Eighteen trains were cancelled and 22 diverted following the accident.

A special passenger train between Visakhapatnam and Palasa had stopped on the tracks between Alamanda and Kantakapalle due to no signal when a Vizag-Raigad passenger train hit it from behind. Three coaches were derailed in the impact.

Railways sources said the tragedy was a result of human error, adding that signalling was not noticed by loco pilot. Pictures from the site last evening showed the coaches derailed and people crowding around. Except the derailed and affected coaches, the site was cleared by midnight, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

All 40 injured persons are from Andhra Pradesh and four of them are critical, updated Vizianagaram District administration. The 13 deaths were confirmed by Vizianagaram Collector Nagalakshmi this morning.

The railway minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of those who died. Those who suffered serious injuries will get Rs 2.5 lakh and passengers with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation and condoled the loss of lives. He announced another Rs 2 lakh assistance for the family of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The railway minister also spoke to Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr Reddy expressed deep shock over the accident and ordered all arrangements to be made to ensure treatment of the injured. He has also sought time-to-time update on the incident.

The war room in Delhi railway ministry is monitoring the situation, said the Railways source. The East Coast Railway has released helpline numbers (Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069, and Waltair - 0891-2885914.)

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, who visited the accident site, said last night the final death figure could be ascertained after the coaches are checked. He further said they are in the process of separating the entangled coaches and would get a clearer picture once that is done.