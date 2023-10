Andhra Train Accident: List Of Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated, Diverted

Andhra Train Accident: Several trains had to be either cancelled or short-terminated early.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special train rear-ended the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger Express, causing multiple coaches to derail on Sunday. This collision occurred in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, between the Kantakapalle and Alamanda railway stations. Tragically, at least thirteen people lost their lives as a result of the collision, and several other trains had to be either cancelled or short-terminated early.

Status of Trains Diverted/Cancelled/Short Terminated in the wake of train accident near Kantakapalle. pic.twitter.com/dRlIEyGs4L — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2023

A list of trains that have been cancelled:

Train No. 08527 Raipur- Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Raipur on October 30 Train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on October 30 The train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Raipur on October 30 Train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on October 30 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on October 30 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam on October 29 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on October 29 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on October 29 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep on October 30 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on October 30 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger from Rayagada on October 30 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Special from Vizianagaram on October 30 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on October 30 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur on October 30

A list of trains that have been short-terminated:

Train No. 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded leaving Sambalpur is short terminated at Vizianagaram and return from Vizianagaram to Sambalpur. Train No.17479 Puri-Tirupati Express leaving Puri is short-terminated at Balugaon and will return back to Puri Train No. 07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram leaving Visakhapatnam is short-terminated at Pendurthi. Train No. 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express leaving CST is short-terminated at Visakhapatnam Train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Short originating at Visakhapatnam to CST Mumbai. Puri-Chennai Express from Puri will run up to Palasa and will return as a Passenger Special to Puri. Yesvantpur-Puri Express from Yesvantpur will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Puri. Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar.

A list of trains that will be diverted: