Jagan Reddy's Sister Arrested After Supporters, KCR Party Workers Clash

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested today, following a clash between her supporters and workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Warangal district of Telangana.

Ms Sharmila was on a march, along with her supporters, when the fight broke out.

She was heard saying: "Why are you arresting me. I am the victim here."

Ms Sharmila, who had launched YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), has been on a 'padyatra'. She has so far covered 3,500km.

She was in Narsampet yesterday, where she criticised local TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

Her comments reportedly angered TRS cadres who attacked her vehicle and set it on fire.

This reportedly angered her supporters and a fight ensued between them and the TRS party workers.

"Why are you arresting me? I am the victim, not the accused here," Ms Sharmila was heard shouting when she was being taken away by the police.