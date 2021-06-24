Andhra Pradesh Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams After Supreme Court Rap

The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams hours after the Supreme Court warned that the state will be held responsible for even "one fatality".

A Suresh, Andhra Pradesh's Education Minister, said it will not be possible for the state to organise the exams and declare the results by July 31 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court today said it may have to order Rs 1 crore as compensation in case of each fatality (due to Covid during exams) if the government went ahead with its plan to conduct the exams.

"If there is even one fatality we may order compensation amounting to Rs 1 crore... when other boards had cancelled, why (does) Andhra Pradesh want to show it is different?" a two-member bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said this morning.

The CBSE and ISCE - two of the biggest education boards in the country - have cancelled the exams due to the raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands across the country. Most of the state boards have also cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Andhra Pradesh, however, told the court on Tuesday it was willing to conduct the exams as the coronavirus situation had improved.