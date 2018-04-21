Andhra Lawmaker Calls PM Modi "A Cheat", Furious BJP Seeks Action N Balakarishan, an actor-turned-politician, made disparaging remarks against PM Narendra Modi at an event in Vijayawada.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT TDP lawmaker N Balakrishna attacked PM Narendra Modi over special category status to Andhra Pradesh Vijaywada: N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who broke ties with the BJP over demands for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, have been repeatedly attacking the BJP-led government at the centre over the issue. The war-of-words between the former allies hit a new low after a TDP lawmaker made abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a "traitor" and "a cheat", allegedly for going back on the promise to the southern state.



Launching a sharp attack on PM Modi in presence of Mr Naidu at an event in Vijayawada, N Balakarishan, an actor-turned-politician and younger son of legendary actor and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, said: "Modiji, Andhra Pradesh is not Gujarat. Your hukumat (rule) doesn't work here. The Telugu people are courageous. They showed their power when the Congress government in Delhi tried to pull down NTR government in 1984."



He was speaking at an event organised by Telgu Desam Party on the occasion of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's birthday, where he observed a



"Not only are the people of Andhra but the entire India is against you right now. I am telling now that you are a gaddar (traitor), a namak haram (cheat). Come outside and meet people. Talk to them or they will chase you, beat you, wherever you go. You cannot escape even if you go and sit in a bunker," he said, adding that the "war has begun".



A furious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promptly demanded action against the TDP legislator.



The TDP, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, had pulled out of the government last month over the special status issue. Mr Naidu's party also tried to bring a no-confidence motion against the government but it could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments in parliament.



Special status entails a host of economic benefits and central grants, which is given to disadvantaged states. The demand has been a big issue ever since the bifurcation of the state which led to creation of Telangana in 2014. Mr Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was promised a special category status, but the central government refused to deliver on the assurance made in parliament.



N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who broke ties with the BJP over demands for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, have been repeatedly attacking the BJP-led government at the centre over the issue. The war-of-words between the former allies hit a new low after a TDP lawmaker made abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a "traitor" and "a cheat", allegedly for going back on the promise to the southern state.Launching a sharp attack on PM Modi in presence of Mr Naidu at an event in Vijayawada, N Balakarishan, an actor-turned-politician and younger son of legendary actor and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, said: "Modiji, Andhra Pradesh is not Gujarat. Your hukumat (rule) doesn't work here. The Telugu people are courageous. They showed their power when the Congress government in Delhi tried to pull down NTR government in 1984."He was speaking at an event organised by Telgu Desam Party on the occasion of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's birthday, where he observed a one-day hunger strike to protest against the 'Centre's non-cooperation with the state'."Not only are the people of Andhra but the entire India is against you right now. I am telling now that you are a gaddar (traitor), a namak haram (cheat). Come outside and meet people. Talk to them or they will chase you, beat you, wherever you go. You cannot escape even if you go and sit in a bunker," he said, adding that the "war has begun".A furious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promptly demanded action against the TDP legislator. The TDP, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, had pulled out of the government last month over the special status issue. Mr Naidu's party also tried to bring a no-confidence motion against the government but it could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments in parliament.Special status entails a host of economic benefits and central grants, which is given to disadvantaged states. The demand has been a big issue ever since the bifurcation of the state which led to creation of Telangana in 2014. Mr Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was promised a special category status, but the central government refused to deliver on the assurance made in parliament. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter