Andhra Government To Give Rs 10 Lakh To Family Of Gang Rape Survivor

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha on Monday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the minor girl who was gangraped in Nandyal district.

On July 7, three boys allegedly gangraped the nine-year-old girl and then pushed her into the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation Canal in Mucchumarri village. She was last seen playing in a park in the village.

"The Chief Minister has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the minor girl," Anitha said in a press release.

The girl's body is yet to be found as the boys are changing their versions about its whereabouts every day, she said.

Police and National Disaster Response Force personnel continue to search for the body, she said.

Meanwhile, police decided to arrest the boys and produce them in a juvenile court.

"We are in the process of arresting the boys tonight (Monday) and they will be produced in a juvenile tomorrow," a police officer told PTI.

The CM has also sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 lakh for an infant girl who was allegedly raped by a male relative in Vizianagaram district recently, Anitha said.

She said the money will be deposited as a fixed amount in favour of the infant.

According to police, the six-month-old infant was allegedly "molested" on Saturday by Dora, 40, who was a grandfather-like figure, in Ramabhadrapuram village of the district.

"When the infant's mother went outside to buy vegetables, Dora went into the house where the baby was and molested her," an official said. The offence is being treated as "rape" as per new BNS rules, he added.

Dora was arrested under BNS Section 65 (2) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Section 5 (M) read with 6, and later sent on remand.

Police said the entire incident happened in about 10 minutes and Dora tried to feign ignorance by stating that he was drunk.

