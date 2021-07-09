'Need Cordial Relations Between States': Andhra Chief Minister Amid Krishna River Row

"Jagan Mohan Reddy," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

With Telangana stepping up offensive against Andhra Pradesh over the last few days on the Krishna water issue, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday sought to decry the politics over water and maintained he was only seeking to sustain cordial ties with neighbouring states.

The Chief Minister, however, took strong exception to the statements against Andhra Pradesh being made by Telangana government ministers and the TRS legislators.

"I have not poked my finger into Telangana politics. Neither have I poked fingers into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu politics. Jagan will not do that even in future. We need cordial relations between states and, through that, overcome the problems," the Chief Minister observed.

This was the first time the Chief Minister spoke publicly on the raging row between Andra and Telangana after having written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking the Centre's intervention to rein in the other Telugu state from going ahead with execution of illegal projects on river Krishna.