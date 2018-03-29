Andhra Chief Minister To Visit New Delhi, Seek Support For Special Status

Though a specific itinerary has not been chalked out yet, TDP sources said the chief minister would confer with all non-BJP parties to explain the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation and how the NDA government "failed" to honour the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
Already, the TDP MPs have handed over a letter written by Mr Naidu to leaders of various parties and sought their support in the state's fight for its rights, but it is not yet clear as to whom the chief minister will meet during his New Delhi trip.
"I will bring every party together and fight for the just rights of the state. The state's development is my only agenda and not politicking," the TDP chief had announced in the assembly.
Though the Left parties and other organisations suggested that the chief minister spend at least 10 days in the national capital, Mr Naidu said he could not stay that long because of the ongoing budget session of the assembly.
TDP sources, however, indicated that he might extend his stay by a day or two in case the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
The issue of the Federal Front that's being talked about was not on the TDP chief's mind yet, he said.