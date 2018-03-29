Andhra Chief Minister To Visit New Delhi, Seek Support For Special Status TDP MPs have handed over a letter written by Chandrababu Naidu to leaders of various parties and sought their support in the state's fight for its rights.

Share EMAIL PRINT It is not yet clear as to whom Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet during his trip. (PTI) Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will camp in New Delhi on April 2-3 to meet leaders of various political parties and seek their support for the demand of special status to the state .



Though a specific itinerary has not been chalked out yet, TDP sources said the chief minister would confer with all non-BJP parties to explain the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation and how the NDA government "failed" to honour the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.



Already, the TDP MPs have handed over a letter written by Mr Naidu to leaders of various parties and sought their support in the state's fight for its rights, but it is not yet clear as to whom the chief minister will meet during his New Delhi trip.



"I will bring every party together and fight for the just rights of the state. The state's development is my only agenda and not politicking," the TDP chief had announced in the assembly.



Though the Left parties and other organisations suggested that the chief minister spend at least 10 days in the national capital, Mr Naidu said he could not stay that long because of the ongoing budget session of the assembly.



TDP sources, however, indicated that he might extend his stay by a day or two in case the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha.



"Right now our focus is only on the state issues and the no-confidence motion. We want the centre to implement the 19 main issues incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act and also the six promises made in Rajya Sabha on February 20, 2014 by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh," a politburo member of TDP said.



The issue of the Federal Front that's being talked about was not on the TDP chief's mind yet, he said.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will camp in New Delhi on April 2-3 to meet leaders of various political parties and seek their support for the demand of special status to the state .Though a specific itinerary has not been chalked out yet, TDP sources said the chief minister would confer with all non-BJP parties to explain the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation and how the NDA government "failed" to honour the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.Already, the TDP MPs have handed over a letter written by Mr Naidu to leaders of various parties and sought their support in the state's fight for its rights, but it is not yet clear as to whom the chief minister will meet during his New Delhi trip."I will bring every party together and fight for the just rights of the state. The state's development is my only agenda and not politicking," the TDP chief had announced in the assembly.Though the Left parties and other organisations suggested that the chief minister spend at least 10 days in the national capital, Mr Naidu said he could not stay that long because of the ongoing budget session of the assembly.TDP sources, however, indicated that he might extend his stay by a day or two in case the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha. "Right now our focus is only on the state issues and the no-confidence motion. We want the centre to implement the 19 main issues incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act and also the six promises made in Rajya Sabha on February 20, 2014 by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh," a politburo member of TDP said.The issue of the Federal Front that's being talked about was not on the TDP chief's mind yet, he said.