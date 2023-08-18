Andaman To Offer Luxury Caravan To Tourists At Exotic Locations

The caravan will have a 360-degree security camera and GPS navigation.

Tourists visiting Andaman and Nicobar Islands will soon be able to hire luxury caravans at exotic locations in the archipelago, an official said. The air-conditioned 'caravan' will have luxurious bunk beds, a lounge area with mood lights, recliners along with foldable tables and chairs, swanky kitchenette, bathroom, and power backup.

It will have a 360-degree security camera and GPS navigation for the safety of tourists, the official said.

As per the initial plan, the Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism (IP&T) will chalk out various exotic locations close to beaches, in the jungles and hills where tourists who will hire these caravans will park their vehicles for an adventurous and comfortable stay.

These exotic locations will have basic facilities like water connections, electric power supply, outdoor barbeque, beautiful lawns, and a caretaker cum guide to assist the tourists. In these locations travellers can stay for a couple of days (depending on the package), they can cook, and enjoy their vacation.

The administration is mulling the idea of allowing tourists to travel from one location to another depending on the occupancy status of the chalked-out exotic locations so that they can roam around in the caravan to witness other parts of this beautiful island.

"Caravans are a unique tourism product, which promotes family-oriented tours even in circuits/destinations which do not have adequate hotel accommodation. Caravan parks will be developed at selected suitable locations where caravans can stay overnight providing basic or advanced amenities and facilities. It is felt that Caravan tourism will meet the growing demand for eco, adventure, rural, and beach tourism while ensuring adherence to quality, standards, and safety norms.

"Caravan Tourism would attract a wide range of market segments including young people, families, senior citizens, and international tourists," Dr Jatinder Sohal, Director Tourism Department, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told PTI.

The main objective of the 'caravan' is to promote tourism while taking the utmost care when it comes to a comfortable stay for the tourist while preserving its ecological integrity.

Already, the public, tourism stakeholders, and government departments have been invited to contribute their suggestions, inputs, and comments on the draft policy.

"Those who are interested have a 30-day window, from August 12 to September 12, 2023, to submit their valuable comments, suggestions, and inputs to us," a senior IP&T official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)