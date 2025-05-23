Andaman Airspace Closed Till Saturday For Inter-Island Missile Test

The airspace over Andaman and Nicobar islands has been closed for today and tomorrow to likely conduct an inter-island missile test. As part of a Notice to Airmen or NOTAM, no aircraft will be allowed over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea surrounding the islands at any altitude.

The possible land attack missile test will come at a time peace prevails at the India-Pakistan border, but the government continues to assert that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 with strikes on terror targets in the neighbouring countries, is on.

The last major test in the region was the test firing of the BrahMos supersonic missile in January.