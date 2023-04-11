Ananya Goenka, Sonal Pinto Honoured With Melanie Pereira Prize

Ananya Goenka and Sonal Pinto were recognised with the Melanie Pereira Prize

Ananya Goenka, the founder of My Udaan Trust, has been recognised with the Melanie Pereira Prize for her "outstanding contribution to early childhood education" by Shikshaa Centre for Integral Education.

Every year, two people receive this prize. This year, Ms Goenka received it with Sonal Pinto, Director, Ryan Foundation.

Ms Goenka started My Udaan Trust to empower underprivileged sections of society with quality education. It has worked on multiple projects ranging from skill development to educational infrastructure improvement.

The trust has made both small and large interventions to better use and upgrade municipal school infrastructure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, My Udaan Trust started a digital initiative for students and teachers that adapted teaching and learning to online mode.

Shikshaa Centre for Integral Education was set up in 2005 by teacher educators who felt the need to evolve and progress in the field of teacher training.