Ananth Chaturdashi 2021: Here's Date, Significance And Story Behind The Auspicious Day

Anant Chaturdashi: Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast and tie a sacred thread called "Anant Sutra".

Anant Chaturdashi is a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It's the most significant day to worship Lord Vishnu in his eternal form — Anant. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast and tie a sacred thread called “Anant Sutra”, praying for a peaceful and prosperous life. This day falls on the 10th day of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year it's on September 19. This day is important since people also bid adieu to Lord Ganesh. Ananth Chaturdashi coincides with Ganesh Visarjan when the idols of the Lord are immersed in a water body after the 10-day long festival.

Anant Chaturdashi 2021 Puja Muhurat

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat begins at 6:05 am on September 19

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat ends at 5:28 am on September 20

Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:59 am on September 19

Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 5:28 am on September 20

Ganesha Visarjan 2021 on Anant Chaturdashi

Date: September 19

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 7:36 am to 12:10 pm, September 19

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 1:41 pm to 3:12 pm, September 19

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 6:15 pm to 10:41 pm, September 19

Night Muhurat (Labha): 1:39 am to 3:07 am, September 20

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 4:36 am to 6:05 AM, September 20

Source: drikpanchang.com

Anant Chaturdashi: The Story

Every year, on Anant Chaturdashi prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu, and a 14-knot thread — Anant Sutra — is tied on the hand. The thread coloured with ‘kumkum' and is believed to protect an individual from evil forces.

The festival is celebrated in Bhaadrapad month of Shukla Paksh, which, this year, is on September 19. Special food like ‘gharga' and ‘anarase' are prepared on the occasion.

Sushila, a Brahmin's daughter, took the “Anant vow” right after her marriage to a man named Kaundinya, and sought blessings from Lord Ananat for a prosperous life. She followed the rituals, and tied a ceremonial thread on her hand. She was blessed with wealth and good fortune. However, her husband questions the blessings of the Lords, and believes that whatever he has achieved was due to his hard work. Soon, the duo had to face many misfortunes and endure poverty. Kaundinya realises his mistake and understands that the Ananta strings and rituals were the reasons behind their happiness and prosperity. He seeks forgiveness of Lord Ananta and goes through penance. Finally, Lord Ananta reveals himself as Lord Vishnu.