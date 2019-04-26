Anant Ambani Seen At PM Modi Rally Days After Father Backs Congress Man

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani said he was at PM Modi's rally to listen to the PM.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Mumbai on Friday, seated in the front row was Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani. "I am here to listen to PM Modi and support the nation", the 24-year-old told a Marathi news channel.

The move comes a week after his industrialist father had endorsed Congress's Milind Deora for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where elections will take place on Monday.

"Milind is the man for South Mumbai... Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural eco-system of the South Bombay constituency," Mukesh Ambani could be seen saying in the video montage posted by Milind Deora on his Twitter timeline.

Mukesh Ambani's backing of Milind Deora places him on the opposite side of the spectrum from his brother Anil Ambani, who has been relentlessly attacked by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Anil Ambani is at the core of Rahul Gandhi's allegations of crony capitalism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleges that PM Modi settled for a grossly overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighters only to help Anil Ambani win a whopping offset deal from Rafale maker Dassault.

Mukesh Ambani last month bailed out Anil Ambani, rescuing him from possible jail time for Rs. 458.77-crore in dues to Ericsson.

The brothers were locked in a feud for over a decade after Dhirubhai Ambani died without a will in 2002. They split his businesses with Anil Ambani taking power and telecom and Mukesh Ambani keeping the oil and petrochemical businesses. Over the years, their economic gap widened, with Anil Ambani falling into debt and Mukesh Ambani becoming the richest man in Asia.

Their mother Kokilaben Ambani brokered peace between the two in May 2010. Earlier this year, Anil Ambani and his wife Tina attended the weddings of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash and daughter Isha.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.

