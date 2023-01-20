Watch: Ambanis' Dance Performance At Anant-Radhika's Engagement

The dance featured Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani among other members of the family.

The Ambani family put up a dance show yesterday to congratulate Anant Ambani on his engagement to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Anant, youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Ms Merchant on Thursday in a traditional ceremony at Antilia, the Ambani family's iconic Mumbai home.

#WATCH | The Ambani family dances at the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant



The engagement ceremony was held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilla' yesterday pic.twitter.com/mmNsI9fzkc — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

The dance featured Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani in the middle, flanked by elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.

They danced to a version of Wah Wah Ramji from Hum Apke Hain Kaun, with the lyrics customized to incorporate the names of the new couple.

The Ambani and Merchant families had announced in 2019 that the couple would get married. Ms Merchant opted for a golden lehenga for the ceremony while Anant Ambani wore a blue outfit.

"Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi - followed for generations among Gujarati Hindu families - were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple," the Ambanis said in a statement.