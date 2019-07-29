Anandiben Patel Takes Oath As Uttar Pradesh Governor

All India | | Updated: July 29, 2019 13:23 IST
Anandiben Patel earlier served as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.


Lucknow: 

Anandiben Patel took oath as Uttar Pradesh governor on Monday.

High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur administered her the oath at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

Anandiben Patel was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh when she was given the new role. Outgoing Governor Ram Naik also attended the swearing-in ceremony.



