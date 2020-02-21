Watch: At Delhi Station, Cost Of Platform Ticket Is 30 Squats

In a first-of-its-kind scheme, a person who performs 30 squats in three minutes will not have to pay the fees for a platform ticket.

Watch: At Delhi Station, Cost Of Platform Ticket Is 30 Squats

In the 25-second video clip a young man can be seen performing squats to get a free platform ticket

New Delhi:

In a bid to promote the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led "Fit India" initiative, the Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at the Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi.

In a first-of-its-kind scheme, a person who performs 30 squats in three minutes will not have to pay the fees for a platform ticket.

A platform ticket costs Rs 10.


In the 25-second video clip, posted by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a young man can be seen performing squats to get a free platform ticket.

He tweeted: "A unique experiment has been conducted to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. Platform tickets can be had for free after exercising in front of the machine installed here."

The video has been viewed more than two lakh times and has received loads of admiration on social media.

Politicians also praised the Railways' initiative of "saving with fitness."

However, this is not the first time this idea has been implemented.

In Russia, ahead of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the railway ministry there installed a 'squat and ride' machine at the Vystavochnaya station, west of Moscow.

The passengers were able to get a free ride on the subway after performing 30 squats in front of the machine.

Comments
Narendra ModiFit India in Delhisquat machine

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News