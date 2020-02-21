Watch: At Delhi Station, Cost Of Platform Ticket Is 30 Squats

In the 25-second video clip a young man can be seen performing squats to get a free platform ticket

In a bid to promote the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led "Fit India" initiative, the Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at the Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi.

In a first-of-its-kind scheme, a person who performs 30 squats in three minutes will not have to pay the fees for a platform ticket.



A platform ticket costs Rs 10.

हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट



एक्सरसाइज से हों फिट, मुफ्त मिले प्लेटफार्म टिकिट



To encourage fit India Program, Indian Railways has installed Squat machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi.



If you perform 30 squats in180 secs, you are eligible for free platform ticket pic.twitter.com/tsjV73wzFb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 21, 2020



In the 25-second video clip, posted by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a young man can be seen performing squats to get a free platform ticket.

He tweeted: "A unique experiment has been conducted to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. Platform tickets can be had for free after exercising in front of the machine installed here."

The video has been viewed more than two lakh times and has received loads of admiration on social media.

Arre waah..What an innovative idea.. and a good iniciative too. — Abhinit Priyadarshi (@royalmachinist) February 21, 2020

Nice initiative @PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc ????

fit rahega India tabhi to badega India

Jai Hind ???????? — Shirshendu Ghoshal (@shirshendu8) February 21, 2020

Politicians also praised the Railways' initiative of "saving with fitness."

What a unique step by Railway Minister @PiyushGoyal Ji???? Fitness for free & saving money too! Exercise in front of this machine at Anand Vihar Railway station in Delhi & get a free platform ticket. Let's make @narendramodi ji's initiated #FitIndiaMovement a people's Movement.. https://t.co/VrLLzjwd9K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 21, 2020

"Fitness and Savings go hand in hand"



Great implementation by @RailMinIndia to promote #FitIndia envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.



The machine installed in Delhi will enable the passenger to avail free platform ticket after doing 30 Squat in the given time frame. pic.twitter.com/8I50cAdmFm — Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) February 21, 2020

However, this is not the first time this idea has been implemented.

In Russia, ahead of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the railway ministry there installed a 'squat and ride' machine at the Vystavochnaya station, west of Moscow.

The passengers were able to get a free ride on the subway after performing 30 squats in front of the machine.