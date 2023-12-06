Anand Mahindra Shares Video With Important Safety Message On Borewell Tragedy

The girl fell into an open borewell in a field on Tuesday evening.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 10.8 million followers. Recently, Mr Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of a five-year-old girl being rescued after falling into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Pipliya Rasoda village of Rajgarh. The child was rescued by SDRF and NDRF. Sharing the same, the industrialist wrote that even though the incident did not get much attention as compared to the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation. However, for the parents of the girl, "their whole world was about to disappear."

"This may not have captured as much attention as the Silkyara tunnel rescue, but to the parents of this child, their whole world was about to disappear. Children falling into borewells happens all too frequently in our country. Clearly, some safety regulations need to be enforced. And once again, we need to voice our gratitude to the disaster response forces of our country. Like our Jawans, they battle 24X7 to keep us safe," Mr Mahindra wrote on X, formerly Twitter. m

However, the child died in a hospital in Bhopal, a few hours after her rescue early on Wednesday, a senior official said, as per a report in PTI. The child, identified as Mahi, was rescued alive around 2.45 am and was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Pachore, but her condition deteriorated en route. The girl was then taken to the state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, about 70 km away, where she died during treatment around 6 am, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Kiran Wadia said. The body will be handed over to the child's relatives after autopsy, she said.

Mahi fell into an open borewell in a field on Tuesday evening and was rescued by a team of experts who dug a parallel pit to a depth of about 25 feet. She was stuck at 22 feet, and after connecting the two pits, she was rescued by the experts and rushed to the hospital, Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said.

