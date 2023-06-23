Anand Mahindra Shares Glimpses From PM Modi's State Dinner. See Pics, Video

Anand Mahindra has shared a video from the State Dinner, which was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, in a series of tweets, noted that the theme for the evening revolved around music.

“I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish," Mr Mahindra tweeted.

I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish… (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Mahindra shared a glimpse of the United States Marine Band performing the Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo song.

If that tune sounds familiar it's because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.' (3/5) pic.twitter.com/QIvoEcRUbC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Penn Masala, a Capella group from the University of Pennsylvania, gave an electrifying performance by singing some of the hit Bollywood numbers.

And to cap it all, the famed A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala…(5/5) pic.twitter.com/m218gasyRS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered a speech at the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The State Dinner was hosted by over 400 guests including prominent figures from various fields. Reliance Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi along with Apple CEO Tim Cook were part of the guest list.

US representatives Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and famous fashion designer Ralph Lauren also participated in the event.

US First Lady Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis and other White House chefs to get the vegetarian menu ready for the State Dinner.

The food served to the guests included lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, creamy saffron-infused risotto.