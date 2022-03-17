Anand Mahindra Praises New Manipur Highway, Says This

"This looks superb and so inviting," Anand Mahindra said on the new Manipur highway.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has showered praise on a new highway built in Manipur. He said that the magic of the northeastern state is "now much more accessible".

Retweeting a post by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that featured a few photographs of the Wangjing-Khonkhang section of NH-39 in Manipur, Mr Mahindra said highways like these will "knit India together even more tightly".

This looks superb and so inviting. The magic of Manipur is now much more accessible. These highways will knit India together even more tightly. ???????????????????????? https://t.co/5UuXDC8bNW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2022

"The 45.6 KM long Wangjing - Khonkhang section of NH-39 in Manipur was dedicated to the nation in October 2021. This scenic road is one of the many such roads which are providing seamless connectivity in the state of Manipur," said Mr Gadkari in his tweet.

"It is an affirmation of our commitment for fast-paced development of Manipur under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he added in another post.

It is an affirmation of our commitment for fast paced development of Manipur under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #PragatiKaHighway#GatiShaktipic.twitter.com/hbeFckt4hL — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

Mr Gadkari has previously said that the government plans to develop national highway networks of 2 lakh kilometres by 2025.

In January this year, the first goods train arrived at Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it will boost the state's commerce and connectivity.

PM Modi quote-tweeted a post shared by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and wrote, "Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur's connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation."

A video was also attached to the tweet. Here, we can see a goods train entering the station.

Manipur's connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation. https://t.co/TjS6oulZqj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

Calling it a "historic day" for Manipur, Mr Reddy had said that the "Narendra Modi-led govt is committed to enhancing infrastructure connectivity and economic prosperity in the Northeastern region."