'Necessary But Devastating For The Homeless': Anand Mahindra On Lockdown

Anand Mahindra has offered to contribute 100% of his salary to create a fund to tackle coronavirus.

As the country began the mandatory 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, businessman Anand Mahindra urged the people to look after the less privileged who might find it difficult to cope with the situation.

"The lockdown's necessary, but will be devastating for the homeless, daily wage earners&contract workers. If each of us takes care of the daily rations&essentials of at least 3 less privileged families, it will have an exponential effect but unlike COVID, it'll be a 'good virus.," Mr Mahindra tweeted.

On Sunday, the Mahindra Group Chairman, in a series of tweets had said he would help small businesses and self-employed people, who are among the worst hit by this outbreak and contribute 100 per cent of his salary to create a fund.

"We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems ," he tweeted.

Mr Mahindra, 64, also announced setting up production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Over 1.3 billion people -- the world's second-biggest population -- went into a three-week lockdown today, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until next year.

"Forget about stepping out of your homes for the next 21 days," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday. India has 562 cases of coronavirus or COVID-19, including nine deaths, according to the health ministry. Health experts have warned of an explosion of infections if harsh steps are not taken.