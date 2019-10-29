'Challenge You To...': Anand Mahindra On Indian Idol Contestant's Audition

Anand Mahindra was touched by the Indian Idol contestant's heartbreaking story of struggle

Anand Mahindra, chairman of India's autos-to technology conglomerate Mahindra Group, has showered praise on an Indian Idol contestant, who on his audition at the singing reality show, impressed many on social media.

The contestant Sunny is from Punjab's Bathinda and polishes shoes to earn his daily wage. He has received no formal training in music and has learned singing only by listening to songs.

Anand Mahindra, touched by his heartbreaking story of struggle, tweeted:

Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who Rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations pic.twitter.com/dbf7SFmWAj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2019

Challenging people to "remain dry-eyed" after watching the full clip, Mr Mahindra said television and social media has done a "great service" by "discovering talent in the humblest locations".

The contestant sang "Afreen Afreen", a popular track by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Indian Idol is currently judged by singer-music director Vishal Dadlani, composer Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar.

Vishal Dadlani took notice of Anand Mahindra's tweet on Mr Sunny and thanked the businessman. He also invited him to be a guest on Indian Idol 11.

He wrote on Twitter, "So glad you noticed Sunny, @anandmahindra Sir. Do watch the upcoming episodes. All our singers on #IndianIdol11 have the potential to inspire kids in every corner and every economic level in India. We'd be honoured if you visit our set & chat with the kids, whenever you like! (sic)"

Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also tweeted the viral video and praised the contestant.

Mr Sunny received a plethora of praises from the judges and even got a standing ovation for his performance. He has been selected for the next round.

