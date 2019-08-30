Anand Mahindra Hails Power Of Naga Women In Viral Video

Anand Mahindra retweeted the video and praised them for their rescue efforts.

A video showing a group of Nagaland women battalion personnel in uniform pushing out a Mahindra Bolero from a ditch drew praise for their rescue efforts Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

The video started trending after Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it on his official Twitter handle, tagging Mr Mahindra along with others.

Mr Kikon uploaded the video with the caption: "Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people. @anandmahindra @manoj_naandi @KirenRijiju @AmitShah @smritiirani."

Mr Mahindra soon retweeted the video with the caption: "Now I do not know why the Bolero was in the ditch ?? but I certainly am glad a few able-bodied women were around to rescue it! And yes, I'm never going to be foolish enough to take on a Naga Women Battalion!"

Apart from him, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has also lauded the power of the women in uniform and wrote, "Look at the strength of Naga women Battalion lifting a vehicle from the side drain. I appreciate their JOSH and Power. But ask the drivers to be more careful."

The video is winning the hearts of netizens and the Twitterati also shared their views on the post.

"They didn't show an ounce of hesitation to get into the ditch and get their hands dirty! That's true women power," tweeted @LakshmiSarangan.

"That is the right example of women empowerment," wrote one user.

The video has gathered more than 2.9 lakh views and has also received about 13,000 retweets.

