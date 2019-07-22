Anand Mahindra Can 'Breath Normally Again' As Chandrayaan 2 Lifts Off

Anand Mahindra posted an appreciative tweet for ISRO scientists after the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

The successful launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan 2 drew applause from across the world. In a tweet, businessman Anand Mahindra also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists who made it possible.

Visuals showed scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation's control room watching closely as the rocket headed towards the outer atmosphere. Applause reverberated through the room as the rocket successfully put Chandrayaan 2 into Earth's orbit.

"Was waiting to see the @isro folks hug each other before breathing normally again!" wrote Mr Mahindra after the launch. "Validation of our cryogenic tech is a technological breakthrough. It will enable us to make many more moon missions.

"I stand & salute our scientists. They are deservedly our new celebrities," he added.

Was waiting to see the @isro folks hug each other before breathing normally again! Validation of our cryogenic tech is a technological breakthrough. It will enable us to make many more moon missions. I stand & salute our scientists. They are deservedly our new celebrities 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O0QC0CYkQn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2019

His sentiments were echoed by thousands who 'liked' and commented on his tweet.

Congratulations isro and team — Raghavendra kumar Raghuvatula (@Raghu67419325) July 22, 2019

A proud moment for all Indians. Congrats all at ISRO — S. Rajagopal (@RajagopalS) July 22, 2019

The success of Chandrayaan 2 mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. The ISRO chairman has even referred to it as the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO".

"I am extremely happy to announce that GSLV Mark 3 successfully injected the Chandrayaan 2 into orbit... It is the beginning of a historical journey for India... We fixed a serious technical snag and ISRO bounced back with flying colours," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said after the mission's success this afternoon.

