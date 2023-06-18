Pics: Mahindra's Armado, New Armoured Vehicle For Indian Defence Forces

Armado is a light armoured specialist vehicle built for use by defence forces

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra announced that Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) has started deliveries of ‘Armado', an Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) specially built for Indian armed forces. MDS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group. The new vehicle has reportedly been indigenously developed and manufactured.

Sharing a video of several armoured vehicles, the industrialist tweeted, “At #MahindraDefence, we have just begun deliveries of the Armado – India's 1st Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Designed, developed & built with pride in India for our armed forces. Jai Hind.”

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Mahindra thanked people associated with the project. He gave a shout-out to Mahindra Defence chairman SP Shukla, as well as Sukhvindar Hayer and team. “My gratitude to Sukhvinder Hayer & his entire team who made this project a reality through their patience, persistence & passion,” he tweeted.

The Armado is a light armoured specialist vehicle built for use by defence forces. It comes with extra load bearing capacity and is suited for counter-terrorist operations, patrolling in tense areas and operations by special forces and quick reaction teams, according to the company's website.

The armoured vehicle can also be used on desert terrain and for border security.



