Analysis: Young Lives Lost Despite Anti-Ragging Rules

UGC's anti-ragging cell received 800 complaints in 2024 (Representational)

An 18-year-old MBBS student of a medical college in Gujarat died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors in the hostel. Anil Natwarbhai Methaniya was a first-year student at GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan district.

Fifteen seniors, all second-year medical students, have been arrested. They allegedly made some juniors, including the victim, stand in a hostel room for more than three hours on Saturday (November 16) night and subjected them to "mental and physical torture," according to an FIR (First Information Report).

"The anti-ragging committee called all the students involved -those who were ragging and also being ragged. We found that students were called for ragging or what the seniors called an 'introduction'. An FIR has been lodged against all the involved students. The committee has debarred the involved students from academic activities until completion of inquiries," said Manish Ramavat, CEO, GMERS Medical College and Hospital, who oversees 13 medical colleges in Gujarat.

In 2024, of the 800 complaints received by the UGC's anti-ragging cell, 222 were from medical colleges and 230 from engineering colleges. It is worth noting that there are just over 700 medical colleges in India, compared to more than 8,000 engineering and technology colleges.

Strong framework

Ragging became prevalent in India in the 1980s, after the mushrooming of private medical and engineering colleges.

Tamil Nadu was the first state to bring anti-ragging legislation in 1997, driven by the alarming surge in ragging incidents.

However, in 2001, the Supreme Court banned ragging across the country. Over the years, the Supreme Court, through its various pronouncements, shaped anti-ragging laws, emphasising the need for strict measures. In 2009, the Supreme Court directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish regulations that would ensure a robust framework to prevent ragging.

Various regulations have been put in place by the UGC, AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) and MCI (Medical Council of India) to bolster the anti-ragging ecosystem. On the top court's direction in 2009, a UGC regulation was framed for stopping and controlling the horror of ragging in education institutions. Many states have passed their own laws.

Yet, the disturbing ritual persists in many campuses across India, defying a multitude of policies and laws.

The punishments for ragging are severe, including suspension from the educational institution, cancellation of admission and expulsion from the college or university. There is imprisonment too in severe cases that come under criminal laws. Institutions are penalised too, if they fail to implement anti-ragging measures.

The Gujarat tragedy is an example of young lives still lost due to ragging; some students are mentally and physically scarred forever and often drop out.

The Gujarat education department too formed anti-ragging committees at the institute, university, district and state levels through a regulation in March this year.

The Gujarat government had submitted a copy of the Gujarat Regulation before the High Court in response to a plea in 2022 against ragging of students in medical colleges. All the higher educational institutions in Gujarat, such as universities and deemed universities as defined under the UGC Act, and all technical institutions, have been directed to comply with the rules against ragging.

"The laws are sufficient and they have worked too. In Gujarat, the number and severity of ragging incidents have reduced. What is required is more awareness and publicity about the anti-ragging laws," says Dr Ramavat, whose medical college is in the spotlight over the latest incident.

Sensitisation and implementation

Numerous studies and research have highlighted that the negative emotions after ragging - shame, humiliation, anger and helplessness - are highly toxic to an individual's mental well-being and lead to continuing cycles of violence. Often students who were subjected to severe ragging, become vicious raggers themselves.

"There is a tendency of seniors to rag as they too have been ragged in their first year. Colleges don't provide a platform for ice breaking, proper introduction between freshers and seniors," says Gaurang Jani, a sociologist based in Ahmedabad.

"Earlier, sports, and extra-curricular activities were a forum to socialise. Now the focus is on studies and nothing else. Besides, students live outside at many locations and there is less chance of interaction. These platforms need to be revived for better relationships between students," says Mr Jani.

As more students leave home to pursue a degree of their choice, the authorities in the institutions have to be sensitive to their well-being.

Speaking about the interactions between newcomers and faculty members, Dr Ramavat says, "Even in this college in Patan, the teachers, including the additional dean Dr Anil Bhathija, who is also the warden, had been constantly asking new students about their problems. But none spoke."

"The students are hesitant to speak. The anti-ragging committee will make sure that maximum punishment is given to the offenders in order to set an example for others," he adds.

The anti-ragging laws are sufficient but the flaw lies in cases going unreported. Any complaint by the victim is taken as a personal attack by college authorities, so the complainant may fear victimisation. Colleges need to act on complaints swiftly, with sensitivity and empathy.